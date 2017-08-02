

A controlled burn in B.C.'s South Cariboo quickly got out of hand Tuesday, threatening homes and frustrating ranchers who urged the province not to spark the blaze in the first place.

The burn was ordered to help control the Elephant Hill fire near Clinton, which broke out nearly a month ago and has spread to more than 840 square kilometres.

But Greg Nyman, who owns a ranch in the area, told CTV News that crews lost control of the controlled burn and the fire ended up scorching part of his property.

"They never, ever should have attempted the burn," Nyman said. "All any person had to do was stand up there for two seconds and feel the wind just going in the completely wrong direction."

The B.C. Wildfire Service confirmed shifting winds forced the flames up a hillside and across Highway 97, where they threatened some of the properties crews were working to protect.

But fire information officer Heather Rice said the winds would have pushed the wildfire into that area regardless of the province's decision.

"We have still managed to remove a large amount of fuel that could have burned, and most likely would have burned if we hadn't done a controlled burn," Rice said.

Though there were some tense moments, no homes or buildings have been damaged by the fire.

Despite the tireless efforts of firefighters, the Elephant Hill blaze that broke out July 6 remains just 30 per cent contained. More than 500 firefighting personnel are working day and night in an attempt to protect properties.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sarah MacDonald