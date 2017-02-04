Rally to stop Islamaphobia to be held in downtown Vancouver
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 3:42PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, February 4, 2017 7:12PM PST
Crowds will be gathering in downtown Vancouver Saturday evening to honour those killed in the recent Quebec mosque shooting, and speak out against Islamophobia.
The Muslim Association of Canada is first having a prayer and gathering of people of all faiths outside the Vancouver Art Gallery at 6 p.m.
A rally to stop Islamophobia is then being held at the Jack Poole Plaza.
Organizers of the rally say their goal is to create a safe space where people can heal through discussing the attack, and banding together against racism and oppression.
"We are all Canadians," the organizer of tonight's anti-Islamophobia rally in #Vancouver tells demonstrators at the @VanArtGallery. pic.twitter.com/qnsUNIm507— Sarah MacDonald (@CTVSarah) February 5, 2017