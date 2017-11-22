

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for Metro Vancouver as a southern storm brings heat and moisture to B.C.’s South Coast.

According to Environment Canada, parts of the region could see up to 70 millimetres of rain by Thursday, while areas along the Sea-to-Sky Highway and the North Shore could see up to 150 millimetres over the next few days.

The warm storm has also brought a record-breaking high temperature Wednesday. Vancouver saw highs of 15.5 C, more than 2 C warmer than the previous record from this day in 1954.

The rain is expected to taper off by Thursday morning, but heavy rain near Hope is expected to continue through Thursday night.

Heavy rainfall has led to high streamflow advisories for Howe Sound, the Sea-to-Sky region, North Shore mountains and the Fraser Valley. The River Forecast Centre says river levels in these areas are expected to peak on Wednesday, or potentially into Thursday.

A high streamflow advisory is also in effect for central, eastern and southern parts of Vancouver Island, even though Environment Canada’s rainfall warning does not currently apply to these areas.

On local mountains, skiers and snowboarders were treated to an early start to the season, but inclement weather conditions and high winds have downhill runs on both Grouse and Cypress mountains on standby for Wednesday.

Other parts of the province including Peace River, Prince George and the North Coast are under snowfall and freezing rain warnings. Environment Canada has cautioned drivers that highways and roads could become icy while temperatures remain low.