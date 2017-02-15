

The Canadian Press





It's an extremely soggy morning across most of Vancouver Island and the south coast.

Rainfall warnings remain in effect for the region, with as much as 100 millimetres expected before the storm moves on sometime tomorrow.

The weather may have played a part in a rock slide that briefly closed the Sea-to-Sky Highway overnight, and another on Highway 1 near Yale, in the Fraser Canyon.

The Highway 1 slide will be assessed this morning to determine how and when it can be cleared, but in the meantime, travel through the Fraser Canyon has been halted.