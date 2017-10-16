Rainfall warnings issued as South Coast braces for soggy week
A man and child take a rainy bike ride down the Stanley Park seawall in this 2015 file photo. (The Canadian Press/Darryl Dyck)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 7:46AM PDT
Most of the B.C. coast is bracing for a wet and windy start to the week, as the latest fall storm hammers the region.
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the central coast, north and west Vancouver Island, as well as Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver, with as much as 70 millimetres of rain expected in the Vancouver area by tomorrow morning.
Special weather statements are also in effect from Haida Gwaii and the north coast – all the way south to Greater Victoria and the Fraser Valley.
Wind and heavy rain are forecast to carry right through to Wednesday, but the weather office says the systems should – at most – bring flurries to high mountain passes, but no major snowfall is expected.