

The Canadian Press





Most of the B.C. coast is bracing for a wet and windy start to the week, as the latest fall storm hammers the region.

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for the central coast, north and west Vancouver Island, as well as Howe Sound and Metro Vancouver, with as much as 70 millimetres of rain expected in the Vancouver area by tomorrow morning.

Special weather statements are also in effect from Haida Gwaii and the north coast – all the way south to Greater Victoria and the Fraser Valley.

Wind and heavy rain are forecast to carry right through to Wednesday, but the weather office says the systems should – at most – bring flurries to high mountain passes, but no major snowfall is expected.