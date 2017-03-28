

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, with up to 80 mm forecast to drench some areas by Wednesday afternoon.

The weather agency blamed the soggy morning on a Pacific frontal system that stalled over the South Coast, delivering a long stretch of rain.

"Rainfall intensity will fluctuate through the period but is expected to be heavy at times," Environment Canada said in its warning.

From 40 to 80 mm of rain is expected in some areas, with the most rainfall expected on the North Shore.

Flash floods and pooling water on roads are possible, according to the officials.

A rainfall warning was issued for Howe Sound as well, after about 25 mm of rain fell in Squamish overnight.

Another 50 to 70 mm is expected by Wednesday evening, and the public has been warned to watch for localized flooding in low-lying areas and potential landslides on sleep slopes.