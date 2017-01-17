

CTV Vancouver





The second in a series of Pacific storms is expected to soak the South Coast overnight, triggering a warning about possible flooding in some areas.

Environment Canada said up to 50 mm of rain is forecast to fall on the North Shore, the Tri-Cities and eastward toward Mission by Wednesday morning.

"Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible," the agency said in a warning.

Less rain is expected in the southern parts of Metro Vancouver and western Fraser Valley, but up to 100 mm is forecast further north toward Squamish.

On Monday, municipal officials cautioned that clogged drains and catch basins could exacerbate flood risks, especially as warming weather melts ice and snow across the region.

Though crews will be working to prevent flooding where possible, residents are urged to clear away drains in their area.

Environment Canada said the rising temperatures are the result of mild Pacific air blowing over from the Philippines, replacing the arctic winds that chilled the South Coast for weeks.

Apart from bringing back the rains, the warmth has also hiked the avalanche risks in parts of B.C., prompting another warning for hikers and snowmobilers.

Avalanche Canada said the risk is high along the Sea-to-Sky corridor through Whistler, and considerable at the alpine level of the North Shore Mountains.

There are also unusual conditions from the Rockies to the Columbias and the Interior northwestern mountains.

Anyone heading out in the backcountry is urged to check conditions and exercise caution.

With files from The Canadians Press