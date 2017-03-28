

Localized flooding and water pooling was reported in some areas as Metro Vancouver was drenched by record amounts of rainfall in the latest weather warning to hit the region.

A record amount of rainfall was recorded at Vancouver International Airport Tuesday, where just shy of 30-millimetres of rain fell. That beats the old record for March 28th of 25 millimetres, set 61 years ago.

Matt MacDonald of Environment Canada says we're on track to setting more weather records for March as well.

"The normal amount of rainfall in March is 114 millimetres. We've already picked up 170 and with what's more to come later this week it may be one of the top three wettest March's in the last 80 years," he said.

A total of 80 mm was forecast to fall in some areas by Wednesday afternoon, though Environment Canada expects the system to ease into showers later in the day.

The weather agency blamed the soggy morning on a Pacific frontal system that stalled over the South Coast, delivering a long stretch of rain.

"Rainfall intensity will fluctuate through the period but is expected to be heavy at times," Environment Canada said in its warning.

The most rainfall was expected on the North Shore, where localized flooding and pooling waters were evident in the parking lot at Ambleside Park.

A rainfall warning was issued for Howe Sound as well, after about 25 mm of rain fell in Squamish overnight.

Another 50 to 70 mm is expected by Wednesday evening, and the public has been warned to watch for localized flooding in low-lying areas and potential landslides on sleep slopes.

