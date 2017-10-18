

CTV Vancouver





Environment Canada is warning that heavy downpours could cause flooding in parts of Metro Vancouver as a storm moves through the area.

“Heavy rain will continue with amounts of 50 millimetres expected before tapering to showers this evening,” the alert said.

The effects of the weather system became clear by Wednesday afternoon.

Images from the area of Still Creek and Westminster avenues, just north of Highway 1 in Burnaby, showed cars half submerged in floodwaters.

In Vancouver, the area of Nanaimo and McGill streets also became blocked by water.

Severe flooding also shut down the Coquitlam West Coast Express station Wednesday afternoon.

“The station is unusable at the moment and trains will not be stopping there,” TransLink said in a statement, adding that a pump truck is on scene.

It’s unclear when the station will reopen. Passengers are being asked to use Port Moody station in the meantime.

Passengers are advised to monitor TransLink's Twitter account for the latest updates.

Environment Canada’s warning covers Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound as well as the east coast of Vancouver Island.

The agency also issued a snowfall warning for Whistler, where the storm system caused a blizzard which led to reduced speed limits and a brief closure of the Sea-to-Sky Highway, according to the Resort Municipality of Whistler.

The severe weather comes just a day whipping winds left as many as 43,000 people were without across the South Coast.