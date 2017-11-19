

Up to 90 millimetres of rain poured down some areas in Metro Vancouver Saturday, following warnings from Environment Canada for rain and snowfall over much of coastal and northern B.C.

The 70 kilometre an hour winds cancelled several ferries today, leaving passengers stranded.

Rick and Jim are bend members from Seattle and were forced to miss their show on the island.

"We performed last night in Vancouver and we were supposed to perform today—do a concert over on Vancouver Island," Rick said. "We tried to catch the 10:15 a.m. and it was cancelled."

The wet weather is expected to ease Sunday night as the system passes.