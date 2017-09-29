Distracted driving is the second leading cause of motor vehicle crashes that result in injury or death in B.C., behind speeding, but ahead of impaired driving.

According to ICBC, 42,800 tickets were issued in 2016 to drivers who were using an electronic device behind the wheel, or emailing and texting.

But what about wearing a smartwatch, headphones, or eating a burger & fries? Are those considered distracted driving?

Take our quiz to test your knowledge about B.C. distracted driving rules.