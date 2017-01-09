BC Hydro is promising to help after a wildlife rehabilitation centre had to euthanize a bald eagle electrocuted on a power pole.

O.W.L. Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society says there have been other five electrocutions in the past week alone and none of the birds survived. Someone had removed the head and feet off one eagle before it was found.

"This is quite disturbing to see," said O.W.L. staff member Marina Versteeg.

Having to put down the young male eagle is extra upsetting for the group because the same bird was rescued from a power pole in 2015 after it suffered flash burns on his leg and was unable to stand.

After being rehabilitated, "Flash," as he was dubbed by staff, was released back into the wild last spring.

The group has another two injured birds currently in its care: One is recovering well but the other is "looking touch and go."

"What we're typically seeing is that they're not doing well if they survive the hit," Versteeg said.

The biggest "problem area" is around 88th Street in Delta, farmland mostly devoid of trees where birds have taken to landing.

The birds are shocked when they chase each other and strike the lines, or try to perch on them.

O.W.L. said the need is urgent because eagles will soon be returning to the area in droves for the upcoming breeding season.

Last year alone, O.W.L. saw more than four dozen eagle electrocutions – with the gross majority in the months of January, February and March.

"Sometimes they come in missing a wing – sometimes they have organ failure. Burn holes in their body. It's hard to watch," said Versteeg.

The wildlife rehabilitation centre is hoping BC Hydro can add triangle diverters on the lines so they can't be perched on, or new perches can be installed above the lines to keep birds safe.

BC Hydro said it is working with the group to find a solution, admitting that it faces a number of challenges with birds coming into contact with its equipment.

The agency keeps a log of the number of bird strikes but says they don't know about eagle electrocutions unless the incident physically knocks out power.

Spokesperson Moira Scott said they are happy when O.W.L. shares their records because they wouldn't hear about the incidents otherwise.

Starting Tuesday, hydro workers will install perch guards on 14 power poles in the trouble area to deter eagles from landing on the poles.

Scott says it's a temporary solution and it is exploring more permanent options, including building more artificial perches, or insulating some of the power lines.

Some other prevention options include larger spacing between power poles so eagles won't touch both lines when their wings are fully spanned, and putting in more "bird diverters," reflective strips that glow in the dark to let the birds know to avoid the obstructions when they are in flight.

For O.W.L., the changes can't come soon enough.

"We don't want to see 40 more electrocutions in the next three months," said Versteeg.