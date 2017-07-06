

CTV Vancouver





Five young adults have been charged following an investigation into a group involved in Lower Mainland gang activity, Abbotsford police say.

The investigation, dubbed "Purple Rain," began in January and targeted individuals believed to be dealing in fentanyl and carfentanil.

Abbotsford's Gang and Drug Unit has provided few details about the months-long probe, but revealed Thursday that five people are facing a total of 33 charges.

The charges include trafficking in fentanyl, carfentanil and cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and firearms related offences, police said.

The majority of charges were laid against 22-year-old Sarabjit Singh Mann, who faces a total of 17 counts.

Karan-jit Singh Mann, 19, has been charged with four offences; Akashdeep Singh Bhoot, 21, has been charged with nine offences; Sukhvir Singh Gill, 19, has been charged with two offences; and 18-year-old Navkarn Singh Sandhu has been charged with one offence.

In a statement Thursday police said that carfentanil and fentanyl are extremely toxic synthetic opioids, drugs that have contributed to a record number of fatal overdoses in Abbotsford and in the province overall. The most recent numbers from the coroner suggest that more than four people a day die in B.C. from illicit drugs.

Last year, 967 people died from overdoses in B.C., and 640 have died in the first five months of 2017. The data is not yet available for June.

While a spike in fentanyl has been blamed for many of the deaths, carfentanil is even more powerful. The drug is used as an elephant tranquilizer, and estimated to be 100 times more potent than fentanyl, Abbotsford police said.

"These drugs have killed and will continue to kill people from novice to experienced drug users."

The police department "continues to target individuals involved in the current Lower Mainland Gang Conflict," officers said. Anyone looking for more information on warning signs for gang involvement, or for help on how to get a loved one out of the gang life is asked to contact police at 604-864-4777, or by email at helpyouth@abbypd.ca.