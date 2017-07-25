

CTV Vancouver





Police are warning the public about a cougar that attacked a small dog in Port Moody this week.

The wildcat was prowling the area of Chevalier Court and Flavelle Drive early Monday morning when it picked up a resident's dog and tried to carry it away.

"The cougar dropped the dog when the [owner] yelled at it. The dog has since had surgery but is expected to make a full recovery," the Port Moody Police Department said in a new release.

Warning signs have already been posted in the neighbourhood, and anyone who spots a cougar in the area is asked to call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.

Authorities said residents can reduce their risk of cougar encounters by storing garbage in cans with tight-fitting lids, and by not leaving uneaten pet food outdoors.

People who find themselves face-to-face with a cougar are advised to try to look as large as possible, make loud noises and back away slowly, always leaving a clear exit for the wild animal.

"Pick up children and small pets immediately. Never run or turn your back – sudden movements may provoke an attack," police said.

If a cougar should attack, authorities recommend fighting back, focusing strikes on the cat's face and eyes.