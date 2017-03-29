

CTV Vancouver





An in-bounds avalanche on Blackcomb Mountain is raising questions about whether enough is being done to keep skiers and snowboarders informed about potential dangers.

The slide hit around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the slopes were still open, in an area known as Chainsaw Ridge on Jersey Cream Bowl.

Ski patrollers were dispatched to the scene and a search was conducted to make sure no one was caught up in the avalanche. Fortunately, no one was.

But safety advocates said it still took hours for the people in charge to tell the public, something they argue should have happened more quickly.

"The flow of information is not there for people to actually understand truly what the risk is," said Richard Kinar, who has worked with the Brain Injury Association of Canada and the Canadian Standards Association.

While some skiers may understand their responsibilities on the mountain and the contents of their liability waiver, others don't.

"The waiver means very little because it's small print. We just want to go skiing," Kinar said.

Whistler Blackcomb told CTV News it's doing everything it can to inform the public of potential risks, but that skiers and snowboarders have to do their part.

Spokesman Doug MacFarlane suggested the danger is part of the sport’s appeal.

"That's the sport of skiing. I mean, people want the risk. They want to get out there and ski in the mountains and push themselves and get to that edge," MacFarlane said.

There is also plenty of signage, fence lines and information available on the mountain, he added.

"There's a lot of resources at your fingertips. It depends on what it is you're looking for," MacFarlane said.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Julie Nolin