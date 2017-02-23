A 7,400-square-foot heritage mansion is on the market in the city's prestigious "First Shaughnessy" neighbourhood, but whoever buys the pricey property will have their hands tied if they want to make any changes.

Originally built in 1912, the four-level estate includes much of the original wainscoting, paneling, woodwork and crown moldings. Listed for $19.8-miilion, it has six bedrooms plus a den, five bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The house was previously sold in 1997, for $2.75-million.

Designated Heritage B by the city, it means specific portions of the building’s exterior façade and interior are protected and can't be altered without a special permit. The Heritage Bylaw protections can include specific architectural details including windows, doors, paints and finishes.

It also compels owners to keep the home and landscape “in good repair,” or face fines of up to $10,000 daily.

Taxes on the 32,000-square-foot property run $41,000 annually. Based on a three per cent interest rate, monthly mortgage payments would be just shy of $75,000.

The stately home was first owned by Walter and Irene Maccaud Nelson, the owners of Nelson Bottling Works Ltd., the first Pepsi bottling franchise in B.C. It was one of three Vancouver homes the couple owned together, according to archives.

The Shaughnessy estate was later sold when the couple divorced in 1959, and Walter went to Europe to tend to his health. Irene went on to live in White Rock, and much of her extensive art collection was donated to the White Rock Museum after her death. The site of her White Rock home is now a public park.