A pair of suspects police call "prolific property criminals" could face charges in an investigation into thefts in evacuation zones near Williams Lake.

RCMP said a 27-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with property thefts in the area.

The suspects were arrested following a routine vehicle stop at 9 Avenue North and Latin Street on Tuesday, Mounties said.

Officials who searched their vehicle found a TV that they believe was taken during a break-and-enter at a home in the Wildwood area on July 8.

Following the traffic stop, officers obtained a warrant to search two properties on 10 and 11 Avenues. Mounties said they located several more items believed to have been taken from three other homes that were recently evacuated.

The man and woman are facing possible charges relating to break-and-enter and to possession of stolen property.

Mounties said they will continue to patrol evacuated zones 24 hours a day. They encourage anyone who sees something suspicious in their neighbourhood to contact police.