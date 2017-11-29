

A high-profile TV producer who's behind a number of superhero series filmed in Metro Vancouver has been fired over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Warner Bros. Television Group confirmed Wednesday that showrunner Andrew Kreisberg, who served as executive producer on "Supergirl," "Arrow," "The Flash" and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow," was let go after the studio completed its investigation into the claims against him.

"We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions," Warner Bros. said in an email statement.

The allegations against Kreisberg were uncovered in a report by Variety Magazine earlier this month, in which four men and 15 women described a pattern of sexual harassment that included touching and kissing women without asking.

Kreisberg denied the claims, telling the magazine "there was never any sexual intent or overtones" in his behaviour.

Though many powerful figures in the movie and TV industry have been targeted in the wake of the #MeToo movement, Kreisberg is perhaps the biggest name working in Hollywood North to be accused.

In his absence, Warner Bros. said Greg Berlanti of Berlanti Productions will take on additional duties on "The Flash" and "Supergirl."

Berlanti Productions, the company behind all four of Kreisberg's former shows, said it "encouraged and supported" the investigation into his alleged behaviour.

"We believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio's decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues – coworkers, crew and staff alike," it said in a statement.