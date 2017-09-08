

CTV Vancouver





WorkSafeBC has ordered a Coquitlam construction company to undertake an immediate review after one of its employees was fatally struck by the rock truck he was operating.

Bobby Vanderhoef was killed Tuesday when he was run over by the runaway hauler. The 32-year-old Maple Ridge resident had recently married and the couple was expecting their first child.

In its initial inspection report, obtained CTV Vancouver on Friday, WorkSafeBC said the accident happened after the employee of M2K Construction LTD "parked the rock truck on an incline and left the vehicle."

It is unclear if the vehicle was still in running, or was in gear.

No one was inside the truck when it rolled down a hill off a construction site on the Riverview lands and went barreling downhill toward the Lougheed Highway during rush hour.

Witnesses told CTV News they saw a man running after the construction vehicle as it rolled into traffic, seemingly a futile attempt to stop the multi-ton rig.

The unoccupied truck collided with several vehicles, and a 60-year-old female passenger perished from injuries suffered in the crash.

The investigation into the fatal incident by M2K Construction must also include a "immediate corrective action plan" to be submitted to the WorkSafeBC Worker and Employer Services Division.

WorkSafeBC says before the truck can be used again, the construction firm must submit maintenance records, new operator training records and safe work procedure plans for the site.

M2K is a general contracting firm whose services include road and highway construction, demolition and site development, according to its website.

The cause of the truck crash remains under investigation by the Coquitlam RCMP's Coordinated Collision Investigation Team.