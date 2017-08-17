Four wheels are all that’s left of Colin Franklin’s prized 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air convertible.

The Surrey man is speaking out after the classic car was stolen from his garage last week.

“Some cars mean more than others and this one meant a lot to me,” he said.

Franklin had only had the car a few weeks. On the morning of Friday, Aug. 11, Franklin found his garage open and empty.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I wonder what they got out of here.’ Then I looked and they got the bloody car,” he said.

Some car parts, a set of golf clubs and a pair of golf shoes were also missing.

Franklin believes he lost more than $100,000 in one morning. The car itself is worth about $85,000.

He admits he left the keys in the car, so there’s likely no damage to the Chevy.

Fellow car collectors are sympathizing with Franklin.

“It’s my nightmare and I think it’s every car collector’s nightmare,” said Alyn Edwards, adding that this particular Chevy is iconic.

“They’re really, really highly sought and do really well at auctions,” he said.

Franklin says he has insurance and isn't worried about the money. He just wants his beloved Chevy back.

“The money is not going to be an important issue, just if they brought the car back,” he said.

The police have told him they’re looking for three or four suspects.

Based on the damage to the garage door, investigators believe the suspects came up through the garden, walked over to the garage and used a pry bar to force it open.

In the meantime, Franklin is sharing his story in hopes it will help other avoid the same fate.

“The garage door is down, the side door is locked, so I’ve got the keys in the car. Big deal? It is a big deal,” he said. "Don’t leave your keys in the car.”

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Allison Tanner