Police are investigating a bomb threat that forced the evacuation of a Jewish centre in South Vancouver Tuesday, the latest in a wave of similar incidents across North America.

The threat was reported around 9 p.m. at the Jewish Community Centre of Greater Vancouver, located near 41st Avenue and Oak Street.

Police said the building was evacuated as a precaution, and no explosive device was found on the premises.

"Staff and guests returned the building a short time later," Const. Jason Doucette told CTV News in an email.

On Wednesday, B.C. Premier Christy Clark spoke out against the threat, arguing such incidents, whether hoaxes or not, need to be strongly rebuffed.

"We cannot allow hatred to become routine. We will only stop hatred by calling it out, condemning it - and continuing to lead by example, as a thriving, vibrant example that diversity leads to strength, not weakness," Clark said in a statement.

"British Columbia is, and must continue to be, a welcoming, safe home to peoples of all faiths and ethnicities. There is no better example of this than the JCC, where people of many cultures come together and are welcomed.

Troublingly, the incident coincided with roughly a dozen similar threats directed at Jewish organizations elsewhere in Canada and in the U.S. the same day.

On Tuesday morning, a threat was called into the Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre in Toronto, which houses a day school for young students. Another threat was made to the London Jewish Community Centre – the second directed at the property in as many months.

The incidents are a reminder of "the need for continued vigilance in the fight against antisemitism," the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said in a statement.

“As Canadians, we will not tolerate antisemitism – or any other form of hatred – in our society. While maintaining vigilance, Jewish Canadians will not be deterred from actively enjoying our community centres," wrote Ryan Hartman, director of the CIJA's National Community Security Program.

At least nine similar threats were reportedly made south of the border the same day, including at Jewish centres in New York, Boston, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Authorities haven’t commented on whether there is believed to be any coordination between the incidents.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, there has been a surge in bomb threats across the U.S. since the beginning of the year, with 140 incidents targeting everything from synagogues to Jewish schools.