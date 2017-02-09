

CTV Vancouver





Christy Clark's decision to accuse the NDP of a crime before she had any evidence is raising potentially damaging questions about her credibility just months before the election.

On Thursday, the B.C. premier appeared on a Kamloops radio station, admitting she rushed to judgement when she blamed the opposition for an alleged hack of the BC Liberals' website.

"I was really mad about it. I did draw a quick conclusion I think that many others would, based on the circumstances," Clark told CHNL.

She did not offer an apology, however, and went on to repeat her party's claim that there is evidence tracing the alleged hack back to a computer IP address at the provincial legislature.

"We should all be concerned that, you know, somebody is trying to subvert our democratic process, just like what happened in the United States," she said.

The Liberals have not provided any evidence of the IP claim publicly. Staffers said it was discovered during an internal investigation into what happened.

The information that was allegedly hacked was gathered through a public consultation on Vancouver Island, but the NDP has maintained it was publicly accessible on the Liberals' website.

The opposition has also suggested the data was published publicly by the Liberals' own staff by accident.

The NDP said it's consulting a lawyer about Clark's accusation, and leader John Horgan has called on the premier to apologize to all British Columbians.

"When your leader thinks it's OK to pull things out of thin air for a few days and run with it, it's troubling," he said. "It speaks to the premier's character."

With the provincial election looming, Clark is likely to face more questions about her credibility. James Lawson, a political scientist with the University of Victoria, said voters shouldn't be surprised to hear more unproven allegations during the campaign either.

"We shouldn't deceive ourselves in Canada… that somehow Canadians are too nice for this kind of politics," Lawson said.

It's unclear whether the Liberals have contacted the RCMP about the alleged hack. Communications staffer Emil Scheffel said the party was preparing a police report Monday, but the Liberals did not respond to CTV News’ repeated questions about the status of that report Thursday.

B.C.'s Privacy Commissioner has confirmed it was notified about an alleged breach of the Liberals' website.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Bhinder Sajan