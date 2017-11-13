Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected along B.C.'s South Coast as a low pressure system makes landfall, prompting several weather warnings for affected areas.

Environment Canada issued warnings for most of Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The warnings are issued when there's a significant risk of damage due to wind.

Strong winds brought in by an intense Pacific low pressure system expected to move across Vancouver Island and toward the mainland late Monday morning.

The agency forecasts strong southerly winds to precede the weather system, bringing southerly winds as strong as 90 km/h to Vancouver Island. The winds will shift to the west in the afternoon, and slow to about 70 km/h, Environment Canada's warning said.

In the Lower Mainland, coastal areas can expect winds of 70 to 80 km/h, easing in the afternoon as the low pressure system moves out of the region.

“For Metro Vancouver, especially along the water’s edge—places like Tsawwassen and South Surrey and along Georgia Strait—that’s where the strongest will occur,” said meteorologist Greg Pearce.

The wind warnings come amid significant rainfall in the region. The City of Vancouver saw about 20 millimetres of rain Sunday and is expected to experience another 10 millimetres on Monday.

Environment Canada warned residents of affected areas that the winds could be strong enough to move loose objects and break tree branches.

The wind was also to blame for the cancellation and delay of several BC Ferries sailings Monday as the company ruled the weather would make it unsafe. The latest service notices and cancellation information is available on BC Ferries' website.

Another ferry, the Queen of Coquitlam, had to be taken out of service due to an unrelated mechanical issue. All sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen were cancelled up to 12:45 p.m.

Travellers are also advised to check with Harbour Air and airlines flying out of Vancouver International Airport in case of cancellations or delays.

As of 8:15 a.m., BC Hydro was dealing with five outages in the path of the storm, one of which was due to a tree falling on power lines in Surrey.

By noon, there were seven outages in the Lower Mainland and Sunshine Coast and 14 on Vancouver Island. The latest outages are posted online.

"We never know how much damage a storm will do or how long a power outage might last," BC Hydro's Mora Scott told CTV News.

"That's why we always encourage people to be prepared. They should have an emergency kit with things like a flashlight, extra batteries, fully charged cellphone, food, water and a first-aid kit."

She said crews are keeping a close eye on conditions and have extra staff on standby, ready to deploy to any outages caused by the storm.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure