

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Surrey are investigating allegations of shots fired during a road rage incident on Thursday morning.

Around 10:30 a.m., a woman called the RCMP to say her car had been shot at from a vehicle that was being driven erratically in the 19200 block of 72 Avenue. The woman was not injured and she pulled over to call the police.

The same vehicle was soon after involved in a minor accident in Langley. Mounties discovered this vehicle was the same one from the road rage incident and arrested those inside.

“The investigation is just getting underway and, as such, no formal charges have been laid as of yet,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a release. “If you see a motor vehicle offence, pull over when it’s safe. Contact your local police with as much information as possible including vehicle description and direction of travel.”

Both vehicles involved in the incident have been taken in for forensic analysis and RCMP are canvassing the neighbourhood for any witnesses or video footage. Investigators believe impaired driving was a factor in both incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).