

CTV Vancouver





A 28-year-old man who was found seriously injured at the roadside in Surrey Tuesday morning could be the victim of a hit-and-run, according to the RCMP.

A witness called 911 after spotting the man unconscious near 92 Avenue and 143A Street – not far from the victim’s home – around 7:20 a.m.

Paramedics found him in cardiac arrest, but were able to stabilize him and rush him to hospital. He suffered significant injuries, but is expected to survive.

Surrey Mounties said it appears the man was the victim of a hit-and-run, but they haven't found any witnesses and can't say for certain. They are treating it as a hit-and-run in the meantime.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to contact the RCMP.