A 44-year-old man from Metro Vancouver is facing extradition to Texas after being accused of child sexual assault south of the border.

Port Coquitlam resident Senthil Sundaram was apprehended by U.S. authorities Saturday morning while trying to cross into Washington State at the Peace Arch Border Crossing.

Border officers said they conducted a routine inspection on Sundaram and discovered he was wanted on a warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child in Tarrant County, Texas.

Few details about the allegations have been released. Texas police said they stem from 2005, but that the warrant was only issued recently after an alleged victim came forward.

After his arrest, Sundaram was detained in Whatcom County before being handed back to border officials and returned to Canada.

Authorities in Texas are now working to extradite him down to that state.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst