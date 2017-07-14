Police in Vancouver are reminding residents to keep their doors and windows locked after arresting a man who allegedly broke into homes on the city’s West Side while people slept.

“We are again reminding the public that many thieves are opportunists. An open door or window, including above the ground floor, can be used by criminals anytime of the day – even if you are home,” VPD Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement issued Friday.

“These are preventable crimes,” he said. “Something as simple as making sure your windows and doors are locked can stop a thief.”

Two break-ins occurred around 3 a.m. on July 2 and July 9 near the intersection of West 25th Avenue and Dunbar Street.

In both incidents, the suspect allegedly entered the homes through open windows. During the alleged July 9 incident, residents were asleep in the home.

The suspect was taken into custody on Thursday.

Todd Edward Stephens, 34, has been charged with two counts of break and enter.

He is set to appear in court on July 19.