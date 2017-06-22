

CTV Vancouver





Police in New Westminster are searching for two men following a violent assault at a local park on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. near the Moody Park baseball diamond, located near the intersection of Eighth Street and Eighth Avenue.

In a statement issued Thursday, police say a 27-year-old victim was punched and kicked multiple times by two young men and was hit in the head with an weapon.

There are reports that the weapon used may have been an axe, but police would not confirm that detail.

“The victim was transported to the hospital and received stitches for his head wound,” New Westminster police Sgt. Jeff Scott said in the release.

“At the time of the assault, the surrounding area would have been busy with motorists and park goers and we’re appealing for anyone that can assist with the police investigation to come forward,” he said.

Police said the attack appears to have been targeted and that the suspects may have been known to the victim prior to the incident, adding that there is no increased risk to the public.

Investigators have not provided descriptions of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 604-525-5411.