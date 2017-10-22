

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a suspect after an overnight stabbing in downtown Vancouver.

The incident occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, when an altercation broke out between two men near a nightclub in the area of Granville and Davie streets.

In a statement, the VPD said officers found one of the young men suffering from a minor stab wound. He was taken to hospital and released a short time later.

The suspect, who left the scene before officers could identify him, is described as a 6-foot South Asian man in his late 20s or early 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 604-717-3321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.