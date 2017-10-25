

Vancouver police are searching for a motorcyclist they say witnessed a brutal assault in the Downtown Eastside Tuesday morning.

The man on the motorcycle pulled up beside another motorist at about 8 a.m. in the area Main and Keefer streets and told them to call 911 because he had just witnessed someone being beaten with a baseball bat.

Officers searched the area, but couldn’t locate a victim, witness or crime scene.

Hours later, however, a 25-year-old man showed up to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

It is unclear if that man is the victim of the same incident described by the motorcyclist. Police say locating the witness will help them piece together exactly what happened.

“At this stage of our investigation, we are not even sure if the man in the hospital is related to the incident the motorcyclist witnessed,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

“Our detectives would like to speak with the man on the motorcycle to help determine what may have led to 25-year-old’s injuries.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).