Abbotsford police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man in his 30s wanted on charges including four sexual offences involving a child.

Jason Stanley Whitford, 37, has been charged with sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a person under the age of 16, exposure of genitals to a minor and sexual assault.

The crimes were alleged to have been committed against a 13-year-old girl, Const. Ian MacDonald told CTV News.

He is also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

The charges were approved Monday, but police have been unable to locate him.

"Given that he is of no fixed address and known to frequent Abbotsford, Langley and Surrey, that search is expanding," MacDonald said, adding that Whitford is known to police in all three cities.

Whitford has been described as 6' and 220 pounds.

Officers warned that anyone who sees Whitford should not approach or try to confront him, but should call 911 immediately.

"Let police take him into custody. We don’t want you to confront him. We don’t want you to get into a verbal exchange or any other exchange with him. Just let us do our jobs and we appreciate the information that you would provide us," MacDonald said.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call investigators at 604-859-5225, text 222973 (ABBYPD) or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).