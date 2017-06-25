

Two women in Saanich, B.C. were sexually assaulted in similar circumstances in the past two weeks, and police are searching for what they believe might be the same suspect.

Both women were attacked by a man after leaving the people they were walking with to urinate in privacy.

The first assault happened around midnight on June 11.

"As she was about to urinate, an individual ran up to her, jumped on top her, stood over top of her [and] sexually assaulted her," Sgt. Jereme Leslie said.

Police say the woman screamed and scared off the attacker.

The second attack happened Saturday night just before 11:30 p.m., with the attacker targeting another woman who had left to urinate privately outdoors.

The suspect description is the same in both cases—he's described as a white man between 18 and 25 years old. He's described as having a thin build and a thin face with short brown hair. He was wearing blue jeans and a grey hooded sweatshirt.

Neither of the women required immediate medical attention, but both have been offered counselling services.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.