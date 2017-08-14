

CTV Vancouver





Police are still searching for a suspect after a man was shot in broad daylight in Maple Ridge Sunday.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. in the driveway of a home on Dewdney Trunk Road near 203rd Street.

"My sister-in-law phoned and said there was a shooting up there, and then I talked to my grandson this morning and he said he heard a pop-pop and some squealing," a woman who lives nearby told CTV News.

A worker in a nearby store said a woman ran in and told him someone had been shot and asked him to call 911.

According to police, the shooting was targeted and there is no threat to public safety.

A man in the neighbourhood said he was surprised to hear the sirens and see that the police tape were due to a shooting.

"This is usually a pretty quiet neighbourhood," he said. "The most traffic that we get is on Sundays when church is in session."

The man who was shot is still recovering in hospital.

Police have not made any arrests so far.

With a report from CTV's Nafeesa Karim.