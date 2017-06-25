Police responding in Surrey neighbourhood after reports of a drive-by shooting
Police are responding to reports of a brazen daytime drive-by shooting in Surrey.
RCMP were on the scene in a quiet residential neighbourhood at 86th Avenue and Prestige Place just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses say they heard gunshots and saw two people taken to hospital.
Surrey RCMP have not responded to a request for comment.
