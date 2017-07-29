Police respond to screams at Surrey motel
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, July 29, 2017 3:24PM PDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 29, 2017 7:12PM PDT
About 15 police cars converged on the Hollywood Motel overnight responding to reports of someone screaming in the area.
Surrey RCMP received a report of someone screaming in the 9100 block of King George Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning. After speaking with witnesses, officers determined the reports were associated with a local motel.
Sgt. M.A. Hedderson said in a release that there was initially a concern for a person's safety, but officers have since located that person.
The matter is still under investigation, according to Hedderson