About 15 police cars converged on the Hollywood Motel overnight responding to reports of someone screaming in the area.

Surrey RCMP received a report of someone screaming in the 9100 block of King George Boulevard around 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning. After speaking with witnesses, officers determined the reports were associated with a local motel.

Sgt. M.A. Hedderson said in a release that there was initially a concern for a person's safety, but officers have since located that person.

The matter is still under investigation, according to Hedderson