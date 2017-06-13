Police probing suspicious death, possible hazmat situation
Police and firefighters respond to a suspicious death and possible hazmat situation in East Vancouver. June 13, 2017. (CTV/Chopper 9)
CTV Vancouver
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:52PM PDT
Police are responding to a suspicious death in East Vancouver, and the scene is being treated as a potential hazmat situation.
Few details have been confirmed, but police and firefighters have surrounded a residential building near Knight and Kingsway.
The area is being treated as a hazmat scene as a precaution, Sgt. Jason Robillard said in a statement.
More to come…