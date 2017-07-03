Police kicked off their summer impaired driving initiative over the Canada Day long weekend, setting up checkpoints in the Lower Mainland with the hope of preventing drug and alcohol related collisions.

The CounterAttack roadchecks, a campaign supported by ICBC, started Friday and will continue through the summer.

Sgt. Eric Christoffersen was working at a checkpoint Sunday night on the Granville Street Bridge.

"Sadly, business has been fairly steady. We've had a couple people blow over the legal limit so far and others that have blown warnings," he told CTV News. "Many drivers have been taken off the road this evening in a short period of time."

Christoffersen said his message for drivers was to look for alternatives for finding a way home—whether that is transit, a designated driver or a taxi.

Earlier Sunday evening, Cpl. Jose Oliveira was at a checkpoint in Surrey. He told CTV that 42 per cent of collision fatalities during the year happen in the summer months between June and September.

He also said the majority of collisions happen on the weekend, with a large chunk occurring between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

"As the weather gets warmer people like to enjoy themselves, and unfortunately sometime make bad decisions and end up driving," he said.

The officers also check for other things besides impaired driving at the checkpoints, like scanning license plates for stolen vehicles and watching for new drivers carrying more passengers than they're allowed.