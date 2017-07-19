Two police officers were taken to hospital following a collision involving their cruiser at a major Vancouver intersection.

The crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday, when the cruiser and a civilian vehicle collided at Knight Street and East 41st Avenue. A third vehicle was also struck but not directly involved, Sgt. Jason Robillard said.

Witnesses told CTV News that firefighters responding to the call had to use the Jaws of Life to pry the passenger side door off the cruiser to free one of the officers inside. They said that the cruiser had been passing through the intersection with its lights and sirens on when the crash occurred.

"I think the force of the hit – it was a big hit – made the cop car swerve into my direction," said a woman named Angie, the third driver involved in the crash.

"I couldn't do anything. I just said, 'Oh my God,’ and then the cop car hit me."

The officers were transported to hospital, and while police have not confirmed the extent of their injuries, Robillard said their condition is not life-threatening. No one else was injured in the crash, he said.

Traffic was diverted around the intersection used by many commuters until the debris from the crash could be cleared. Drivers were warned to avoid the area, and gridlock was reported just a short time after the crash, but the intersection reopened after 5 p.m.

Police have not said what caused the collision.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Sheila Scott

