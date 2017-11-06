

CTV Vancouver





A police officer is dead after responding to reports of a suspect firing a shotgun at civilians in a busy public area of Abbotsford, B.C. Monday morning.

Abbotsford Police Chief Bob Rich confirmed the officer was injured during an armed confrontation near Mount Lehman Road and Cardinal Avenue around 11:35 a.m., and died shortly after in hospital.

The fallen officer's name has not been released, but Rich confirmed the family has been notified.

"I was able to meet with the spouse of this person and deliver the horrible news face-to-face," Rich said. "It's something I never wanted to have to do in my life, but I did it today."

The suspect suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

More to come…