Surrey RCMP say foul play may have been the cause of a weekend gas leak in Surrey that could have levelled a neighbourhood if the gas had been ignited.

Curtis Harling, RCMP spokesperson, told CTV News Monday that they're launching a criminal investigation into what caused leaking natural gas to fill up a vacant 5,000-square-foot home on 60th Avenue between 142nd Street and 144th Street.

According to Fortis BC, it looked like the natural gas appliances may have been tampered with.

"The residence where the leak came from had signs of long term abandonment and had been pretty stripped of the wiring and piping," Harling said. "As a result, it might be pretty hard to nail down when exactly the leak may have occurred."

Residents in the neighbourhood told CTV News they thought they smelled gas for days before the evacuation occurred.

On Saturday evening, someone phoned Fortis BC about the smell.

"We are grateful that people knew to call," said Nicole Bogdanovic, spokesperson for Fortis BC.

A Fortis BC worker came to the home around 7:30 p.m. and shut down its natural gas as well as the power. Emergency crews helped move people out of the area before the gas was vented into the atmosphere.

"This could have levelled this home so there'd be nothing left except the roof," said fire battalion chief Reo Jarome. "If the gas had gotten out and beyond the outside of the home, this would look like a warzone right here."

Bogdanovic said natural gas should be shut off to vacant buildings. Gas can be cut off by phone Fortis BC.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst