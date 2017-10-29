A Vancouver Police Department K-9 team was responding to an emergency with lights and sirens blaring Sunday morning when the officer had to swerve to avoid hitting a civilian car in East Vancouver and ended up crashing into the side of a building.

Media relations officer Jason Doucette said there were no reported injuries but both vehicles were damaged.

"The police SUV has extensive damage because it crashed into an unoccupied building under construction in order to avoid direct contact with the civilian vehicle," Doucette said.

The collision happened just after 11 a.m. near Victoria Drive and East 36th Avenue.

CTV viewer Mary Babysky was riding the number 20 bus at the time of the collision and sent in pictures of what happened. She said the driver of the civilian car didn't appear to be paying attention and that the officer had to swerve again to avoid hitting the bus.

The viewer said the bus driver stopped to go check on the officer and his dog who both looked shaken.

“The bus driver and the cop did the safest thing,” she said. “The cop veered off and put his life at risk not to hurt us… If he hit us on the bus people would have been hurt.”

The dog in the vehicle was two-year-old Hawk. Both he and the officer, who Doucette did not identify, will be checked by medical staff out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators from the VPD's Collision Unit are looking into what may have caused the collision.