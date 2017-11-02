

CTV Vancouver





Police are warning the public after a young woman was sexually assaulted in East Vancouver Sunday night.

In a statement, the Vancouver police said a 20-year-old woman got off a bus shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Victoria Drive and East 64th Avenue.

Minutes later, a man grabbed her from behind, indicated he had a weapon and repeatedly groped her and made sexual comments before letting her go and running away towards Victoria Drive.

“The VPD are working with Coast Mountain Bus Company to recover any potential video and witnesses,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement Thursday.

“While our detectives continue their investigation to identify the man responsible for this assault, we are reminding people to remain aware of their surroundings and report suspicious behaviour to police immediately by calling 911.”

The woman was not injured. Investigators say she told a friend about the incident, but did not contact police until Wednesday.

The suspect is described has a 5-9 Asian male who weighs about 160 pounds. He was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, shorts and a medical mask over his face at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the attack or who may have information about the assault is asked to contact investigators with the VPD’s Sex Crimes Unit at 604-717-0604 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-80-222-8477 (TIPS).