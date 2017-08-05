

CTV Vancouver





Police are searching for a high-risk sex offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver Friday night.

Rene Troy Cardinal is unlawfully at large, and police have issued a warrant for his arrest. The 40-year-old is a two-time federal offender serving a five-year sentence for sexual assaults. He's been living in his Vancouver halfway house since July 30.

"Cardinal was convicted in 1997 for manslaughter, and in 2011 of two counts of sexual assault, after manipulating his female victims to get them alone before violently assaulting them," Cst. Jason Doucette said in a release.

He is described as aboriginal, 5'11'' and weighing 189 pounds. He has short hair and brown eyes and often wears dark-framed prescription glasses. He also has tattoos of a Playboy bunny on his left hand and tribal art on his left forearm.

He was wearing a black and white sweater, blue jeans and white Air Jordan runners the last time he was seen.

Police are asking anyone who sees him to call 911.