Police investigating suspicious death in downtown Vancouver condo
CTV Vancouver
Published Saturday, March 4, 2017 12:13PM PST
Last Updated Saturday, March 4, 2017 12:14PM PST
Police are investigating after a body was found inside a condominium building on Seymour Street in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning.
Vancouver police said they were called to the building at 438 Seymour Street around 8 a.m. for a death they consider suspicious.
Detectives from the VPD’s Major Crime Section are investigating. Police offered no further details Saturday morning, but said the investigation was ongoing.