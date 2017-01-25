

CTV Vancouver





ABBOTSFORD, B.C. - Police say two men have been taken to hospital following a shooting and a car crash in Abbotsford, B.C.

Officers were called Tuesday evening about shots being fired near Countess Ave. and South Fraser Way, and moments later calls poured in about a car crash nearby.

Investigators believe the two events were related, and say that two men later arrived at hospital with gunshot wounds after being helped by a citizen who stopped to help them.

Two people in the other vehicle received minor injuries in the crash.

The Abbotsford police department's major crime unit is now investigating.