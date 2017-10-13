

CTV Vancouver





Police say they are investigating reports of a daytime shooting in South Vancouver.

The incident occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of 50th Avenue and Main Street.

At least one bullet hole could be seen in the window of a physiotherapy clinic on 50th Avenue. A sign across the street was also damaged.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted.

It's unclear if anyone was injured or if police have identified any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VPD at 604-717-3321.