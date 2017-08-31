

Members of the Abbotsford Police Department were called to an area near an elementary school Thursday evening for reports of a possible shooting.

Few details have been provided, but Const. Ian MacDonald confirmed that officers were called to the scene.

Several emergency vehicles, including cruisers and ambulances, could be seen in the area of Huntingdon and Gladwin roads after 6 p.m. The RCMP's Air One helicopter could be seen flying over the area.

A shape that looked like a body could be seen under a yellow tarp, though police have not confirmed whether anyone was harmed in the incident.

A short time later, a burning vehicle could be seen in the area of 60th Avenue and Jackman Road, about 20 minutes from the shooting scene. Police have not confirmed whether the incidents are related but vehicle fires have followed some recent shootings in the area.

A witness said her husband heard six or seven shots, then the sound of sirens a short time later.

