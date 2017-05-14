

CTV Vancouver





The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been called to the scene of a car accident in Richmond, where police say a person was killed Sunday afternoon.

Police taped off a large area near the intersection of Granville Avenue and Ledway Road, after receiving reports of gunfire in the area just after 3 p.m.

The vehicle crashed into a shrub in the residential neighbourhood. Police say they found one person deceased inside the vehicle.

Ambulance crews were on scene, and a yellow tarp could be seen placed over the vehicle. As of 6:15 p.m., police had not confirmed the cause of death of the victim, or whether any suspects had been identified.

More to come ...