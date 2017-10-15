

CTV Vancouver





Surrey RCMP are investigating after a serious crash that threw one person from their vehicle and injured four others.

A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of 64th Avenue and 124th Street.

The person ejected from their vehicle was taken to hospital and is in critical condition, and the other four were transported from the scene with minor injuries.

Police taped off the intersection for several hours after the incident, and requested that the public avoid the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.