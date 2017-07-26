Police are investigating after a shooting on Tuesday night left at least four bullet holes in the front of an East Vancouver home.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the 3100 block of Kings Avenue near Reid Street, according to a statement issued Wednesday morning.

“I thought that was a gunshot, but my roommate said it was fireworks,” said a neighbour named Eileen.

No one was injured in the shooting, which the VPD believes was targeted. Investigators believe they’ve identified the intended victims.

Witnesses say they saw a Honda sedan fleeing the area.

Police searched the home and found bullet casings outside, but say no arrests have been made.

One person, however, was seen being taken out of the house shortly after the incident.

The house in question is listed for sale for $1.9 million.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim